Eagle Archives, May 1, 1957: Sixty-year-old local woman is speedwriting queen

Berkshire Business College has been giving a course in Speedwriting for the last four years. The course takes six weeks to complete, and of the approximately 450 people who have taken it only one has ever gotten through in less than the prescribed time, until this week.
This was a young woman who made it in 4 1/2 weeks a couple of years ago. Many take longer than six weeks.
But this week the school handed a diploma in Speedwriting to a local resident who took exactly 15 days to work up to the required 120 words a minute. And in her final test she marked up a 99½ percent accuracy record. The school has been in existence since 1859 and has been teaching shorthand systems since the 1880s, officials there estimate, and in all that time only three people have ever recorded an accuracy mark over 99 percent in the final test.
The speed whiz is Mrs. Lyman F. Macdonald of 788 West Housatonic St.
She’ll be 60 next month.
She’s quite put out about that 99 1/2 percent too. She’d have had a 100 if she hadn’t hit the wrong typewriter key. She had her transcription perfect, but that one wrong letter cost her the half percent — lost the whole five-letter word.
“I knew the minute I did it,” she says. “I was so mad!”
Mrs. Macdonald is small, friendly, alert woman who came here 30 years ago from Portsmouth, N.H., with her husband, who has run a service station at 105 West Housatonic St. for the last 20 years. They have a daughter, Pauline, the wife of Air Force Lt. Col. Lynn T. Irish, who lives in California and who went to Berkshire Business College herself about 15 years ago.
While in high school in Portsmouth, Mrs. Macdonald learned a symbol system, but had only used it intermittently for a couple of years and had completely forgotten it. So she thought it would be better to start over with a new system. It was the first schooling she’d had since she left high school.
Mrs. Macdonald’s classmates at Berkshire Business College were mostly people one-third her age. Some of them couldn’t figure out how she was getting it so fast.
Her explanation is: “If I make up my mind to do a thing I have the determination to carry it through. I studied the forms every minute at home.”
Or as Mr. Macdonald says: “I knew she’d do all right. That’s her nature. When she does something she does it.”