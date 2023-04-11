Eagle Archives, April 11, 1968: Lonely soldier isn't, thanks to Eagle readers

A lonely, young soldier from Florida, serving in Vietnam, has been receiving a flood of mail from Berkshire County, thanks to an assist from his troop commander, Capt. Terrence M. Wallace, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward T. Wallace of 6 White Terrace.
According to a letter just received from Capt. Wallace, the 21-year-old soldier, Edward Carroll, has been wounded in action during a battle northwest of Saigon and will be hospitalized for some time.
Capt. Wallace had noticed that the young man turned up regularly at mail call, but never seemed to receive any letters. He saw that it began to bother Carroll more and more. He reported: "Night after night, I sat in my command post and watched him walk away with nothing. He was a fine soldier but it was obvious that he was losing his grip."
Capt. Wallace suggested that Carroll write to one of the newspapers in Florida, but when the young man said that he would be "too embarrassed," he asked him to pen a letter to The Eagle instead. It appeared Feb. 22.
Capt. Wallace reported, "The Eagle and its readers came through. Within 10 days it took two men to help Carroll pick up his mail." He added that so many letters arrived from girls from St. Joseph's High, Pittsfield High and Lenox High, all enclosing pictures, that Carroll became "the envy of my outfit."
On March 12, the young man was promoted to sergeant. The same day, he was wounded in the leg during fighting northwest of Saigon.
"At last word," said Capt. Wallace, "he was answering all his letters and progressing well."
Capt. Wallace is a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph's High School and in 1963 received a B.S. degree in business administration from Niagara University, where he served in the ROTC. Upon graduation, he was commissioned a second lieutenant. He served in Germany for a time.