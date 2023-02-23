Eagle Archives, Feb. 23, 1968: There's one man in town who won't grouse at -20

Louis C. Montagna, 64, of 140 Pembroke Ave., doesn’t mind sub-zero weather in the least because he vividly remembers “more than three years in hell.”
So far as Montagna is concerned, Berkshire weather is ideal even when the temperature drops to 15 or 20 below.
All winter long, no matter what the mercury reads, he’s been quipping to counter diners at the Rosa Restaurant where he’s employed: “It’s a wonderful day.” He’s not being facetious. He means it.
He means it because all he has to do is close his eyes and he can picture himself back in Southern Iran where he was a GI during World War II.
“The temperature there,” he claims, “goes from 65 or 70 to 100 or more in winter, and in summer, it goes up to 180 sometimes and even the flies go north. Besides the heat, there’s a lot of sandstorms.”
He said it was so hot sometimes he equated the country with hell and after living there awhile, his skin turned “leathery” and he swore he’d never again kick about Berkshire weather.
Louie has some faded notes in his wallet which he will show you at the drop of a hat. In part, the notes show that while he was working near Ahwaz, on the supply line to the U.S.S.R. from May 1 to Sept. 6, 1944, the mercury failed to climb above 100 only five times and all five times were in May. The high was Aug. 23 when the temperature hit 168. For 103 days in a row, the high was above 100. The high for May was 143; for June, 163; July, 163; August, 168. The difference between the high and the low in that period was as much as 96 degrees.
“You can’t go uncovered over there,” Louie warns, “especially your head and neck or you’ll get burned. If you don’t believe me, ask Virginia Rhodes. She worked with the Red Cross in Abadan.”
Louie says just the mere mention of any place near the Persian Gulf prompts him to love Pittsfield and vicinity all the more.
“You take Iran,” he says to warm weather boys, “I’ll take the breezy Berkshires.”