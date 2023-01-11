Eagle Archives, Jan. 11, 1974: Man is a shortcut shopper

Five-minute shopping, it's called, when a man goes into a supermarket, looks around for an unattended shopping cart containing about what he wants and walks off with it.
It happens often, we're told. It isn't stealing. He has to go through checkout and pay for the contents. But it's a time saver for a guy living alone who hates to shop and doesn't know what he wants anyway.
"That must be what happened to that little old lady's cart the other day," Muriel Foley, a check-out clerk in the North Street First National, said.
Men grocery shop, some reluctantly, because their wives talk them into it, others out of necessity.
At least one man shops because he likes it. That man is Dennis Horton of 78 Third St. "I've been shopping for 50 years," he said. "My wife doesn't come along because she says I go too fast," he said with a grin. "She can't keep up with me."
He was shopping in the Dalton Avenue Adams supermarket last week. Proof of his shopping know-how was indicated by his indignation because potatoes were $1.49 there and 10 cents cheaper in the "little independent markets."
This doesn't mean he will stop shopping at Adams. "I've been trading with old Jake (Wineberg) for more than 50 years," he said. "I started when he was in Adams."
The Hortons, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September, have seven children. "Mom and I also had 164 state children over the years," he said. "We had so many nationalities that they called our house the League of Nations."
They still have a house full. Their son-in-law and three grandchildren are living with them. "My daughter decided she wanted to be independent and got a divorce," he explained.
Besides shopping — he buys everything for the household including his wife's clothes — he likes to fish. He retired from GE in 1967.
"I loafed for 30 days and couldn't take it, so I found another job. I had held two jobs for more than 46 years," he said. "I've worked on the Boston & Albany Railroad and am presently working two nights a week at the Allen Hotel.
Mr. Horton will be 72 in June. "I expect to live until I'm 103," he quipped.