Col. Charles A. Lindbergh, the “Lone Eagle,” flew over this city this morning shortly before 10, en route from Schenectady, N.Y., to Boston. The plane was seen by a number of persons as it winged its way easterly over the city, helped along by a strong “tail wind” from the west. Few of those who saw it really knew it was Lindbergh’s. It remained for Mrs. C. J. Bousquet of Spadina Parkway to identify it. She saw the ship yesterday at the Schenectady airport where she was with her husband. The plane was a Ryan monoplane, powered with a single Wright whirlwind motor. It was similar in design to the famous Spirit of St. Louis and was painted a silver color like its world-known sister ship. The plane carried four passengers.
Shortly before Mrs. Bousquet saw the plane, Roy Chapman of Woodleigh Avenue reported seeing it just as it came over the western range of hills. Mr. Chapman thought the plane was flying about 600 feet up. When Mrs. Bousquet saw it, the plane seemed to make a sudden climb for altitude and reach about 1500 feet. The ship was traveling very fast and observers at best caught but a momentary glimpse of it. There is no room for doubt that it was the famous colonel passing over. According to his time of leaving the Schenectady airport at 9:34 and his arrival at 10:53 at the Boston airport, his elapsed flying time was about an hour and a half.
The strong west wind aided the speed of the trip considerably. Flyers hold that two hours would be fair time without a strong wind from Schenectady to Boston.
The Eagle office this morning was deluged with telephone calls from all parts of the city. Interest in the colonel’s journey across the state ran high, wide and handsome. In fact some of it exceeded the wildest flights of fancy. The plane was reported up and down Berkshire County in various places. Telephone calls galore were sent out of the Eagle office to Albany, Schenectady, Springfield and other points in an attempt really to find out what the colonel was up to. From Albany it was learned early this morning that Lindbergh had left that city for Schenectady in a taxicab and that he would fly his plane to Albany and leave there at 2 this afternoon. Albany was waiting for the colonel when word came that he had landed in Boston. Thus once more did he give the crowd the slip and go about his own business.