HUNTINGTON — Sixth grade students at Gateway Middle School here have been carefully charting the progress of an American cargo liner plying the sea lanes between the United States and Africa.
The reason? They've adopted the vessel. And as any foster parents might do, they've been watching over it, writing letters to the crew, learning the international flag code and making a Gateway flag for the ship to fly.
The unusual class project was the brain child of teacher Olivine Allaire who saw it as a means of teaching not only geography, but also language, science and concepts of foreign and domestic trade.
She says the idea of having schoolchildren learn by "joining" U.S. Merchant Marine is one she's had since she was a student at Westfield State College.
Bringing that idea to reality, however, proved less than easy. She says she sent inquiries to numbers of steamship companies before finding one with a ship willing to be "adopted" by a 6th grade class.
Evidently companies seldom receive such requests. Most say they wouldn't know how to go about arranging "an adoption."
One, however, the Lykes Steamship Co. with headquarters in New Orleans, La., was willing to work out an arrangement for the class to adopt the Adabelle Lykes, a freighter with a 20-man crew and accommodations for about four passengers.
Under the agreement, concluded last October, the company sends the class regular reports of the ship's location and other information about cargoes, ports-of-call and navigation.
The students, in turn, plot the Adabelle Lykes' progress on a big navigation chart, write letters to the ship's crew, sing sea chanties and eat occasional ship's fare.
They've also elected their own complement of officers to match those of the Adabelle Lykes and are learning about careers in the Merchant Marine.
The project, which will continue through June, involves the 6th grade classes taught by Kathy Mastiomatteo, Charles Schiller and Kathy Shea in addition to Ms. Allaire's class.