Farm Battalions, a movement announced today by the War Morale Council of the Pittsfield public schools, may be the answer to the problem of farm labor shortage, not only in this area but all over the country.
The movement, which calls for recruiting high school undergraduates, has been endorsed by Mark A. Galusha, commissioner of agriculture, and Walter F. Downey, commissioner of education, according to a letter received today by Superintendent of Schools Edward J. Russell.
As soon as possible, it is planned to call a mass meeting of undergraduates in Pittsfield and to invite school officials from other Berkshire communities to launch the plan. Commissioner Galusha has promised the War Morale Council that he will come to participate in whatever ceremony is planned. It is hoped the plan will commend itself to other communities all over the country because it is considered practical. County Agent Frank A. Skogsberg and his associates have participated in the preliminary discussions of the plan.
"We think the plan has such merit and is so flexible, that it can be adapted for use anywhere in the country," Mr. Russell said today. "Briefly, Farm Battalions assumes that there are thousands of United States high school boys, conscientious and physically fit, who would consider it a privilege to lend a hand to their country toward winning the war. Personnel would be enlisted from high schools, and would be delivered to the farms in busses and returned to a common meeting place, routes being laid out for their transportation to satisfy the greatest demand for their labor at the least consumption of rubber and gasoline. Farm Battalion personnel would be paid the regular going wage for such labor. Conditions would be agreed upon by a council composed of the county extension agent, two responsible farmers, the school superintendent and two parents of boys enlisted.
"We in the Berkshires propose to go ahead now to meet a situation we know we must face and we shall be glad to pass along details of the plan and our experiences to anyone who wants to know about them."