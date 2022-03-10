GREAT BARRINGTON — “It wasn’t high and it was too big for a star,” according to Mrs. Sylvia Zucco who braved snow-clogged roads Tuesday evening to follow an unidentified flying object 10 miles.
Mrs. Zucco told The Eagle this morning that she first spotted a big round glowing object hovering over the Great Barrington Airport, about the horizon level of the Taconic Range to the west, as she was driving west on Route 71 from Great Barrington. The sighting was corroborated by her passenger, Mrs. Pamela Kingdon, a neighbor on West Sheffield Road in South Egremont.
The object began to move toward South Egremont, the women said, and they followed by car, keeping it in sight most of the time. Mrs. Zucco said she stopped at the South Egremont garage to report the phenomenon, “but they laughed.”
The object, according to Mrs. Zucco, “seemed to hover” over the Catamount ski area on the New York State line. Against the wooded backdrop of the ski area, “it looked almost square,” she said. Mrs. Kingdon, who supports most of Mrs. Zucco’s story, didn’t recall that the object stopped at Catamount. Both women said it disappeared for a while behind the Catamount Mountain but that they observed it again further on toward Hillsdale, N.Y.
Jack Fisher, Catamount proprietor, said this morning that he had heard no reports of such an object Tuesday night, although he termed himself “a believer in these things.”
Only one man, Kenneth Coons, was working at the ski area at the time the two women said they passed the area. Coons was driving a snow packer with a yellow flashing light on top. “When you ride in one of those things on the moguls, you’re not looking up,” Fisher said.
Mrs. Zucco acknowledged having seen the packer at Catamount and said the object was bright white, in contrast with the yellow flasher.
The women ended their chase at the Associated Milk Transport Co. depot in Hillsdale, where Mrs. Kingdon’s husband, John, was working. He witnessed the UFO and, while they were watching, another driver, Donald Slocum, drove in. “Are you watching the same thing I’ve been watching?” he asked, according to Mrs. Kingdon.
He said he had also seen the object over the Great Barrington Airport, had stopped his truck to watch and then had kept it in sight while he drove on to Hillsdale.
The women returned to Egremont and saw no sign of the light. Later that evening, they retraced their route to Hillsdale and again saw nothing. “It kept going,” said Mrs. Kingdon, “toward Hudson (N.Y.).”