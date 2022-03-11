Colgate University's mystery painting of "The Man Without a Collar," at last has been identified. To the surprise of College authorities, but not to Berkshire oldsters who know their legends, it turns out to be George Nixon Briggs, Pittsfield's only Governor of Massachusetts (1844-1851).
The painting, eight feet by five feet, was discovered by President George Barton Cutten in the attic of Alumni Hall. It showed a distinguished-appearing man, dressed in clothing of about Civil War times. His general appearance indicated that he was a man of some prominence, but he wore no collar. A scarf was twisted around his neck — the "stock" of the period. Briggs never wore a collar.
The painting could not be identified. Veteran members of the faculty could not help, although it was generally agreed that it must have been of some person connected with the university in its early days.
Alfred Krakusin of the Fine Arts Department received the task of repairing it by filling in holes and re-touching blurred parts. The painting then was placed in the fine arts studio in the administration building.
It was generally believed that "The Man Without a Collar" probably was a Baptist, as the university was founded by Baptists and most of the men connected with it in the earlier years were members of that denomination.
This led to the examination of various volumes on Baptists. In "The Speare House," in which is the most complete collection of Baptist historical volumes in America, a Baptist Encyclopedia, published in 1881, was discovered. In that book was found only one picture of a man without a collar. It was soon discovered that it was the same man as portrayed in the painting.
The man was George Nixon Briggs, No. 1 Baptist of his time, who was Governor of Massachusetts from 1844 to 1851. It was then found out that the chancellorship of Madison University, now Colgate, had been offered to him but he declined. The portrait apparently was painted at that time.
The wearing of the neckerchief instead of a collar was also explained by several legends. According to one, Governor Briggs, an ardent prohibitionist, once met a friend who was a confirmed drunkard.
"Why don't you stop drinking?" the Governor asked.
"Why don't you stop wearing a collar?" the drunkard asked.
"I'll stop wearing a collar if you'll stop drinking," agreed the Governor.
The bargain was made. Henceforth the Governor wore no collar and the drunkard stopped drinking.