The giant of all blizzards of all time — the famed blizzard of 1888 — roared and ranted into the Berkshire countryside, exactly a half century ago today.
Shoveling snow overnight became Berkshire’s foremost occupation on March 11, 50 years ago, as North Street became deserted, and marooned householders and farmers scanned the skies for signs of a letup.
The letup came, but not until the county had been storm-swept for three days and three nights, so long that residents wondered if the blizzard would ever end. The snow became so deep that it blocked whole windows and doorways, practically buried barns and sheds, leaving only patches of roof to show that they were there at all.
Highways were blocked and made impassable, trains stopped running, persons were separated from their families, with no adequate means of communicating with them, banker joined with proletariat in what became the principal outdoor sport in New England — shoveling snow. It was a time of adventure — and terror.
Buried was the countryside. The storm raged in all its fury for three days and a half and there were those who wondered whether it ever was going to stop. Men with their primitive implements gave valiant battle to the terrific forces of nature as they whipped their way to elemental immortality.
Persons who remember the visitation are surprisingly few. A reporter for The Eagle makes it a point when the anniversary rolls around to ask the familiar question. The answer usually is: “I have heard my father tell about it,” or “I have heard my mother tell about it,” — and it is not unusual to have a grandparent cited as an authority. One reader remembers it was about the time when his father came to this country from England.
George C. Dunbar of Westfield, formerly with the Pittsfield Coal Gas Company, who has kept a diary for nearly 60 years, writes:
“Under dates of March 12, 13 and 14, I find: —
“It snowed and blew a gale all day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Not quarter of the help could get to work in the mills and shops. It snowed furiously from Sunday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon and everything was blocked. Not a train ran into Pittsfield on either the Boston & Albany Railroad or the Housatonic for three days. The actual duration of the storm was more than 60 hours and it is estimated that three feet fell on the level, which was piled in enormous drifts by the gale. The snow is level with the gas burners of the street lights and, standing at the corner of West’s Block, nothing can be seen of Atwood’s Drug Store, (L.L. Atwood’s.)”