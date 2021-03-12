Arno Werner has a good job and an enjoyable hobby, which is not unique, but his job and his hobby are the same thing, which, if not unique, is at least rare.
During the day, Mr. Werner binds books at the Eaton Paper Corporation; at night he binds books in a neat little workshop he has fixed up in his home at 449 West Street. He likes it, that’s all.
At the moment, Mr. Werner’s vocation-avocation is giving Pittsfield High School students an idea about the amount of time, energy, patience and loving care that goes into the binding of a good book — or better, the good binding of a good book. In the school library, several tables are given over to the numerous processes involved in transforming many sheets of paper, some cardboard and the hide from a pig or goat into a volume which would warm the heart of the most critical book lover.
You can take it from Mr. Werner that good examples of bookbinding are scarce in these days of carload production.
“A well-bound book costs more, yes,” he says, “but not as much as you would think. People just don’t know about it. If they did, we would have more good books.”
What makes him most angry is bookmaking deception. He can tolerate cheap books as such. “After all,” he admits, “anybody would rather read a badly bound book than not read at all.”
But it is when the mass-production book manufacturers try to simulate some of the evidences of hand-bound volumes that he loses patience. There is, for instance, a step in hand-binding when each of the previously folded sheets or signatures is sewn to sections of heavy twine. When finished, these five sections of twine naturally form ridges crossways on the back of the book. In covering the book, the leather, by the use of strong threads at great tension, is stretched around the twine, preserving the ridge effect in the final product.
In many above-the-average volumes of today, these ridges are faked and they are anathema to the binder who loves his art and seeks to preserve its integrity. But there is one phase of binding that mass production thus far has been unable to fake — gilt edging. This still remains a delicately balanced process successful only in the hands of the experienced binder. This, too, can be seen in the enlightening exhibit in the school library, which will be on view through the month.