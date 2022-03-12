Sticklers for anniversaries and their proper observance, firemen who opened the West Pittsfield station as a regular unit of the city’s forces 10 years ago, punctuated the event with turkey last night. A long table was set up in the bunk and living room on the second floor, and the five original assignees proceeded to make it a festive occasion.
The dinner bell was slated to ring at 6:30, but before it chimed out the welcome call, the fire bell hit at 6:19 and nearly broke up the party. From that time until the arrival of Chief Thomas F. Burke, the firemen paced the floor. They didn’t know whether they were going to a fire or a dinner. With all apparatus out at Central Station, the boys figured they would be called any minute. Meantime, they kept the turkey hot, and when the diners sat down it was surely appreciated.
Planned by the firemen and prepared by their wives, this was no mean menu. Read it: Tomato cocktail, turkey, mashed potatoes, green peas, beet salad, pickles, olives, chili sauce, boiled onions, cabbage salad, hot rolls, squash pie, cake, ice cream, and orange punch. Chief Burke passed around the cigars after the dinner.
A pleasant hour, with reminiscences followed. With eight firemen recalling one thing after another, some funny, some tragic, this reporter had a busy time absorbing it all.
Lieut. John H. Condron’s mind went back to the blizzard of ‘88, an anniversary of the moment. He and a brother managed to get as far as the American House that morning, but a well-directed glance from their father, a police officer, sent them scurrying home to do some shoveling.
He also had the story of a woman who was locked in the Episcopal Church quite late one afternoon. She shouted for help and, thinking the call came from the police station across the way where a woman had just been locked up, the lieutenant requested silence. The imprisoned one, however, by the exercise of persistence, finally made herself clear and was taken from the church by means of a ladder.
A solemn minute was observed before the dinner in respect to Private Joseph Gray, one of the six original assignees at the station, who has since died and in respect to the firemen who lost their lives in the Brockton fire this week.
In the original list at the station were: Captain William E. Higgins, Lieut. Condron, J.F. Witherow, James F. O’Brien, Lansing K. Clow and Daniel N. Groves. Also attending were fireman Walter H. Winnard and Edward W. McCormick, county editor of The Eagle, who, 10 years ago, was covering the Fire Department.