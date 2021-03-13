WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The Garden Club entertained 100 guests after a covered dish supper in the parish house of the Congregational Church last night delving into old records, pictures and mementoes of the early days of the community. The parish house was transformed into a museum by the display of pieces from the homes of many long-time residents of the town. Ms. Florence Burke directed the collective.
At a short business meeting, the presiding officer, J. Clyde Moore, made the report that West Stockbridge, with a Red Cross drive quota of $897, had raised the sum of $1106.60. He also received a favorable report on the motion that the community issue a news sheet which will be named “The Old Town” to be mailed regularly to all local boys in the armed forces. This multigraph bulletin will carry local news and items of interest to those 160 serving their country.
John J. Powell gave an account of the 40 families living on the west side of the mountain, who first made the application to have their settlement designated a “district” so they might have their own preacher. Reading from the town records of 1774, 1775 and up to 1789, the speaker proved the importance to those early settlers of their religious leadership, even though they voted only sums of money between $60 and $100 yearly for the preacher’s salary. It was noted, however, that if he were married, several cords of wood were allotted to him extra.
Mrs. Laura Rouelle gave an interesting account of the early transportation afforded West Stockbridge. This speaker related the history of the first railroad to come to Western Massachusetts — the Hudson and Berkshire Railway, which was built primarily to carry the great blocks of marble from the local quarries to the river where it was shipped by boat.
Clarence Sicard followed with the story of the first industries of the neighborhood. He surprised his audience with the number of stone mills, gristmills, sawmills, and other enterprises which flourished in the locality. His account credited the discovery of iron ore in West Stockbridge to a hunter who noticed the evidences of the metal while trying to dislodge a woodchuck from his hole. Attention was also called to the unrecorded scrap-iron industry of the village when the post office safe was blown up seven times between 1897 and 1906.