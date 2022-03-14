WILLIAMSTOWN — The Post Office here was one of the busiest in the nation today as the commemorative stamp honoring Mark Hopkins, fourth president of Williams College and one of the nation’s eminent educators, went on sale. Stamp collectors big and small were on hand as Mrs. Edward J. Dempsey, postmaster, officially opened the sale at 8:15. The first buyer was Dr. James Phinney Baxter, president of Williams, who purposely had put off a trip to Boston so he could honor his predecessor’s memory.
The Post Office lobby was filled with prospective buyers when Dr. Baxter arrived. Accompanying him was Albert Hopkins Jr., of Pelham Manor, N.Y., great-grandson of Dr. Hopkins who was named for Mark Hopkins’ brother, Prof. Albert Hopkins, once a Williams teacher.
Mrs. Dempsey estimated that more than 150,000 stamps would be canceled by the 9 o’clock closing time tonight. Up to 10 this morning, 80,000 envelopes carrying the stamp had passed through the canceling machine and 23,000 had been hand-stamped.
Collectors from various places bought hundreds of them. Thomas Whitbread of Cummington purchased 5,000. He calls himself “a small dealer.”
Mrs. Dempsey said today she hoped to find time to take a sheet of stamps to Dr. Hopkins’ only living child, a daughter, Miss Susan Hopkins, who lives here. Miss Hopkins was injured in a fall early in the winter, or she might have been present for the early morning sales.
Despite the greatly expanded business at the office during the last two weeks, the first day’s sale proceeded smoothly. The regular staff and substitutes were augmented by 20 special workers.
Raymond Miller of Washington, D.C., chief of the issue section of the Post Office Department’s Stamp Division, declared he has nothing except admiration for the way in which Mrs. Dempsey has handled the preliminary work. He praised her cooperation. Mr. Miller has been supervising the training of the extra workers.
Many dealers from New York, Boston and other large centers sent representatives to purchase large blocks of stamps, a special window being provided for them.