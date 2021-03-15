“California or Bust.” Such was the ancient cry which five Pittsfield boys used as their slogan as they trudged manfully along the tracks through Chatham Thursday morning. This, of course, was before they were brought back to this city by Chief of Police John L. Sullivan, somewhat downcast, but nevertheless assured in themselves that eventually they will get to the land where men are men.
It was shortly after 10:30 a.m. when the officers who were on patrol duty near the Locust street bridge, in Chatham, noticed five bedraggled youngsters, manfully trudging along the tracks. The quintet, approaching the officers in single file and in soldierly fashion, resembled to some extent a group of boy scouts out on a hike. Each had a knapsack on his back and each carried other paraphernalia, the identity of which was later discovered.
“Where are you bound, boys?” asked Sergt. Lawrence.
“To California,” proudly from the 12-year-old leader of the column, who later gave his name as Willard Doscoe and who had been voted at the start as the chief of the expedition.
“Come, come now, don’t you know it’s a long way from here to California?” countered the officer.
“Can’t be helped, Chief, we’re going out to the coast to look for a job on a ranch,” shrugged Doscoe, as he started to lead his comrades down the railroad yards.
Sergt. Lawrence, by rapid calculation, figured that the distance of 27 miles from Chatham to Pittsfield, subtracted from the 3000 miles to California, left too long a stretch for the youthful cowboy aspirants, and accordingly suggested a walk into Chatham village, while the local authorities communicated with the Pittsfield police, to see if the youngsters all had parental blessings on the excursion.
They gave their names as Henry Archie, age 14; Francis Archie, age 13; Willard Doscoe, age 12; Harold Kushi, 12; Hermas Bourden, age 14. All of Pittsfield.
The equipment which the youngsters carried was surprisingly complete and the local officers believe that they had been contemplating the excursion for some time and had carefully prepared.
The equipment included knapsacks, articles of food, extra clothing, bathing suits, frying pans, coffee pots, matches and a quantity of fishing tackle.
The boys said that they caught an early freight from Pittsfield, dropping off the freight near the Locust street bridge.
Financially the boys were not in very good shape for the long trip, having about $3 in the combined treasury, but this did not appear to dampen their spirits in the least.
When informed that they were only 27 miles from home, but in New York, Willard, the chief of the expedition, said, “Well, men, we made one state anyhow.”