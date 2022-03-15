The Berkshire County Eagle was pretty happy with things on the national front. Rutherford B. Hayes had been inaugurated as President and with his wife had “transplanted their Ohio home life into the White House,” banishing “the attempted assumption of imperial state” that had previously threatened Washington.
Back at home, there was excitement in the air. P.T. Barnum’s “New and Only Greatest Show on Earth” was about to arrive at Pittsfield’s Pleasure Park. And the previous week, there had been a little lower-key amusement in town — 300 paying customers (general admission 35 cents, reserved seats 50 cents) had crowded into the Academy of Music for what the newspaper described as a “telephone lecture and entertainment,” the first demonstration of that “invention or discovery” in the city.
Those attending the May 17, 1877, demonstration were only moderately impressed, but the peculiar device did hold some potential. After all, the first intelligible conversation — “Mr. Watson, come here. I want to see you” — had been transmitted from one room of a Boston rooming house to another only 16 months earlier on March 10, 1876, 100 years ago this month.
The Pittsfield demonstration included the transmission of both voice and music from Westfield and Springfield to the Academy of Music in Pittsfield. The renowned “Professor” Bell himself was at the Springfield City Hall and his trusted assistant, Thomas A. Watson, was in Westfield.
The conversations were not, alas, totally audible.
The Pittsfield Sun reported that “only the hailing sounds ‘hoy, hoy’ were heard by the audience distinctly. The purport of the conversation was to urge upon Messers Bell and Watson efforts to make the music more audible here. The responses, however, grew more and more feeble until about half past 9 o’clock when they ceased altogether. We suggest as an explanation that Prof. Bell had become negatively charged; at any rate he refused to be rung, not a tinkle.”
The Eagle too commented on the “feebleness” of the experiments. While the demonstration started well, the paper reported, it soon deteriorated and “neither what was said, sung or played could be identified as words or tunes. A cornet solo played in Springfield was heard here, but the sound was only like the humming of bees.”
Yet, despite the failings, the faithful correspondents for both the Sun and the Eagle seemed to sense that the telephone had a future. “It was conclusively proven,” reported the Eagle, “that too much had not been claimed for the invention.”