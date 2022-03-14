Abbott Street, just off North Street, overlooking Springside Park, has a romance. The neighbors gather every day to watch it. They peek from behind the living room curtains and even come boldly out on their front porches to better see the uncaring principals. The romance is between a horse and a dog. It has developed only recently, but it has become a very hectic affair.
The horse is "Ned" and the dog is "Pat." Ned is a sturdy grey and he hauls one of Justin Aubry's baker's carts. His driver, John McAvoy, says he simply hates all other dogs along the route. He flings his feet and stamps around when they come near and bark. But with Pat, an English setter owned by Donald L. Coleman Jr., a seven year old, he is all affection. There's not a trace of antipathy or hatred when Pat waggles her coyful way in Ned's direction nearly every weekday morning.
The horse stands with lowered head and submits to his nose being washed by Pat. Then he also does the same and well nigh drowns the smaller animal with wet and slobbery kisses. All the while the neighbors watch and wonder at the strange alliance which has developed before their very eyes.