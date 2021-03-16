“Along the Line” is published “by and for the employees of the New Haven system.”
It gives prominence in the current issue to a gentleman whose picture is printed with this beneath it:
“ ‘Pop’ Weller and his pal!”
“A Good Pal and True!” is the title of the article itself.
As will be remembered, the story of the Pittsfield man who has carried the same dinner pail for 30 years was published originally in The Eagle. Later a picture of the man appeared. An observant housewife directed attention to the fact that the good woman who had helped to fill the pail all these years was entitled to appreciative consideration, too.
This is the story as featured in “Along the Line,” one of the brightest and best magazines of its class in the country:
Some say a man’s best friend is his dog. Others put it in the plural and say a man’s best friends are his “dogs.” Still others lean toward the horse as a pet, and others to other animals. Yet we don’t know but what Irving E. Weller, delivery clerk at Pittsfield, Mass., has the right idea, when he has for his pet none other than a dinner pail.
Don’t misjudge us, please. This is no ordinary dinner pail. This particular dinner pail has done heroic duty. In fair weather and foul, in snow and rain, in sleet and fog, this dinner pail has been his pal, and never a day has it failed him for more than 30 years, and it is still going strong! We venture to say that Mr. Weller will not part with it until that time comes, as it comes to all of us sooner or later, when he will no longer have need to satisfy the pangs of hunger.
Mr. Weller and his dinner pail are famous. The story of their inseparable companionship has spread from coast to coast and from border to border, and for all we know beyond the borders.
The pail itself you couldn’t duplicate nowadays. It was made by hand by a tinsmith, and it was made to last a lifetime. Neither could you duplicate Mr. Weller, for that matter, for where else is there a man like him? “Pop” Weller, as he is familiarly known to his friends at Pittsfield, among other things has absolutely no peer, for instance, as the stager of clam bakes. Those who have attended some of the bakes staged by him swear by all the gods that in that respect he has no equal.
The dinner pail, by the way, is not the only ancient possession of Mr. Weller. Among his possessions is a sleigh which is now about 200 years old, which was in use in this country long before the railroads began to spread their network of lines through New England.