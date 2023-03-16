Eagle Archives, March 16, 1945: Hinsdale mother hears about work being done by daughter in Red Cross

HINSDALE — In one of the Red Cross clubs for servicemen overseas, a lonely soldier didn't know to whom to write a letter. Mrs. Isabelle Hickingbotham Messenger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry M. Hickingbotham of Maple Street, Hinsdale, suggested that he write to her mother. He did, and told her what the Red Cross meant to him and his buddies.
Addressing Mrs. Hickingbotham as "Dear Gladys," the soldier wrote:
"I have known Isabelle since the first day she came to this camp, and have been, or I should say, am an ardent admirer of hers and one of the many boys who really think the world of her. We can't find words to express to her how much we have enjoyed every minute we have spent here at the club.
You have never heard of me, but I just want to introduce myself, Hal Edwards, from Springfield, Ill. Just another lucky paratrooper home from France. I say home in the sense of being back in England, which after being in France, seems almost like home to me. In all the time that I've spent in the club, more than most boys, I have never had an unhappy moment.
Now I must not forget about Polly. She shares almost equally in the happiness spread around here. People at home talk about morale, or they say, 'I wonder what times are had by my boy in England.' If they only knew what all these girls in the clubs are doing for all of us boys, they would not need to ask that question again. This Red Cross has been the shelter in the storm for all of us and we'll never forget the things that the Red Cross has and will continue to do for the boys everywhere."
Mrs. Messenger's husband, First Lieut. Herbert R. Messenger of Dalton, was killed in a plane crash near Macon, Ga.
When last heard from three weeks ago, Mrs. Messenger was at Chalons, on the Rhine, near Luxembourg.