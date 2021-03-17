The Young Women’s club of Pittsfield, “a community club with a community purpose,” originally called the Working Girls’ club, is 33 years old and Thursday it embarked on a campaign for 300 new members. Fifty are on the membership drive committee. This club now has 400 enrolled.
The club is non-sectarian and self-governing. Membership is open to any girl more than 16 years of age. A small fee is charged and in return members are given the advantages of the club’s suite of rooms in Bank Row and all of the conveniences connected with them. The club is a participant in the community fund.
The transient dormitory maintained by the club has been used three times since September. Most of the occupants have not been club members and many of them were in need of assistance until they were located in the city. A room registry helped many to solve the problem of obtaining pleasant living quarters. An investigating committee from the club passes on many of the rooms offered to those given assistance.
Another appreciated feature of the club is the placement bureau. Sixty-eight applicants have been placed by this bureau since June.
The club has many activities to stimulate the spiritual and intellectual needs of members as well as the physical. There are suppers, bridge parties, dances every Wednesday night in the Pittsfield Coal Gas company’s hall, dramatics, socials, teas, basketball, bowling, swimming, rifle shooting, classes in current events, modern novels, interior decorating, creative design, bridge, marcelling, French, ukulele, music and jewelry-making.
The office is especially cozy. It is at the top of the stairs at 18 Bank Row. The first thing to greet a member or visitor is the bulletin board where all club activities are posted. There are six large rooms in the suite, attractively furnished and newly decorated. Many antiques grace the quarters. Miss Annie Malloy is the resident person in charge of the rooms.
The kitchen to the left of the office where cooking classes are held was used 100 times last year for luncheons and suppers. The kitchen can accommodate more than 100 with dishes and silver. The dining room adjoining and the kitchen are used extensively by club members.
The living room is used exclusively by club members. It is never rented for private parties or rehearsals. The fudge room off the living room is in constant demand among those with a sweet tooth.
The Pittsfield club is a member of the Massachusetts League of Girls’ clubs which in turn is affiliated with the National League of Girls’ clubs.