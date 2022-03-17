GREAT BARRINGTON — While electrical engineers throughout the country are this week observing with special meeting the 50th anniversary of the electrical invention of the late William Stanley, residents of this town note that the old rubber factory in which the invention was made and where the first practical and successful experiments were conducted, is being razed. Within a short time the old building, a well-known landmark, will be just a memory.
The A.I.E.E. submitted to newspapers last week a group of photographs to be used in connection with the anniversary. In this group was included a picture of the old rubber factory, when it was in much better condition than it is today. The structure is situated on Cottage Street, on the bank of the Housatonic River, and is owned by the estate of Edward Kelly. The building has been allowed to stand as a memorial to William Stanley, but repairs were necessary to keep up the building. Aside from the owners and the occasional visitor who likes to "look around," there has been little interest in the building locally for years.
Those interested in the Kelly estate, desiring to carry out the wishes of the late Mr. Kelly, have allowed the old rubber factory to remain until now. They do, however, feel that the expense of keeping up the structure is too great in view of the lack of interest in the place and therefore have decided to remove it. The offer was made to a carpenter to take it down for the wood that is in it. The work has progressed to the extent that the rear section is down.
Another interesting feature in connection with the old factory is that it was used by the father of the late Mr. Kelly as a wagon and carriage shop. Found in the building several days ago was a "brand new 35-year-old carriage," which has been presented to a local person who uses a horse and buggy for transportation. The carriage was purchased by the shop owner, but was not sold when the modern motor vehicle came, and was allowed to remain in storage.
William Stanley's connection with the Old Rubber Factory dates back to 1885 when he moved to this town and rented the building where he made the self-regulating transformer. He started out with an imported Siemen's machine, borrowed from George Westinghouse. The transformer was known as the "exhorter." The memorial dates for the age of electricity in this town and the world are March 6 and 20, 1885, when Stanley demonstrated the first practical use of the distribution of electricity by alternating current. Stanley, himself, threw the switch in the old rubber factory in this project that the world has been thankful for.