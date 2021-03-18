EGREMONT — Jewelry making and the spinning and weaving of woolen yarns are the crafts of Sima Artcrafts, husband and wife partnership of Jergen and Louise Sierau of Jug End Road.
Mr. Sierau, the jewelry-making member of the team, mastered his craft in Switzerland, with Aeppli, designer for Burch-Korrodi, a firm famous for designing chalices, tabernacles and crucifixes. While in Switzerland, he invented and fashioned a lock for a wrist strap, for which he was given a letter of commendation by the Omega Co., Swiss jewelry firm. He was cautioned not to make another, however, since the firm for which he was working at the time patented the lock in its own name.
Arriving in the United States nine years ago, Mr. Sierau joined the firm of Harry Winston and David Webb, New York City diamond jewelers. Though the youngest jewelry maker in their employ by 15 years, he worked on jewelry for such people as Gloria Vanderbilt, the Emperor Hirohito of Japan and the Aga Khan. He held consultations with Khan’s wife and with Kim Novak, the actress, on details of a $450,000 diamond and emerald brooch.
Although his work in New York City was lucrative, he and his wife decided, following a serious illness suffered by Mr. Sierau, that the pace of city life was not for them. They came to Egremont, where they are in the process of building a new home. Mr. Sierau worked for the Dresser Products Co. in Great Barrington, but was among the several persons laid off there last year. He returned to his original work.
He begins with sheets of gold or silver, hammers or otherwise works them into wires, bands or other shapes. He makes by hand his own molds for jewelry, never duplicating a piece. He sells many of these molds to jewelry firms in New York and Massachusetts.
Mrs. Sierau came by her artistic talents from her father, Wilhelm Mann of Hamburg, Germany, whose portraits are exhibited at the Kunsthalle Museum in Hamburg. His daughter learned professional weaving in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland.
She uses an antique wheel to spin the wool which has been shorn from a neighbor’s sheep. The hanks are woven with threads of various materials to produce an unusual nubby fabric. Mrs. Sierau recently completed material for G. Fox in Hartford, which will have the original design woven into a suit. Some of the material is definitely upholstery fabric, strong and durable.
Mr. and Mrs. Sierau’s aspirations include an arts and crafts school that would teach the rudiments of jewelry making, woodworking, weaving and enameling.