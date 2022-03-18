SHEFFIELD — Carleton French, 69, first entered town service in 1934 — a time when the Town Hall had no telephone and the town employed two-dozen men to do the highway work that now takes seven men and machines.
After 41 years in the concurrent careers of town treasurer and insurance agent, French still seems a throwback to the days when small-town life was slower and perhaps simpler.
In a laconic, unruffled tone he tells, nevertheless, of the hectic pace he maintained while running a business as well as town affairs and also raising a family — a pace he abandoned last year when he retired.
Sitting in an easy chair in his home on Burch Road, French seemed a satisfied man.
He was honored last week at a testimonial sponsored by his friends.
"I used to say the reason they kept on electing me was they didn't want to take a chance on getting anyone worse," French said Monday.
He was nominated for the posts of town clerk and treasurer in 1934 in a Republican-party caucus held "during one of the worst blizzards in this century," French recalled.
He left the town clerk post 12 years later. "The Selectmen persuaded me to keep the treasurer's job."
French said he first decided to run for office "because I was told in 1934 that everyone in Ashley Falls (a village in Sheffield) was expecting me to run. My great-uncle had told everyone that, come Election Day, I was the one to vote for.
"I continued to run for office because I liked it. I felt I was performing a service."
French, a short slight man, wore a slight smile through most of the interview Monday. Ever the image-conscious politician. he changed from a comfortably worn plaid shirt to a dress shirt and tie when it came time to have his picture taken.
A lifelong resident of Sheffield and member of the Republican party, French said he has had several careers during his 69 years.
He worked for the Sheffield post office and then for several years at the Ashley Falls store of his uncle, W.D. French. For about 10 years he also raised chickens, an occupation he dropped after he assumed town office.