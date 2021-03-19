After a long, sleepless night in which the Berkshires fought to bolster their weakening bridges, dams and roads, today found the battle won on practically every front.
The flood damage is widespread, and in parts of the county, to the south in particular, high water is still a menace, but all-night emergency work in Hinsdale, Pittsfield and other towns averted what might have been major catastrophes.
All of the Housatonic Valley south of Hinsdale was on edge through the afternoon and most of the night as the steadily weakening dam at Plunkett Reservoir at Hinsdale resisted the efforts of hundreds of volunteer workers. A false report early in the evening that the dam had gone out electrified the whole valley into action, river-bank residents near to fleeing to higher grounds and towns to the south mobilizing to meet the wall of water which was expected to crash down on them later. But the steady work finally counted, and the rushing waters were checked.
At Pittsfield, the weakening Tel-Electric Dam brought a call for the National Guard, and the entire police force was kept on duty through the night. The situation was serious enough to bring Governor James M. Curley to the city this morning as part of an inspection of the flooded areas. Although the city schools were open today, approximately 1400 children were absent.
Railroad service was blocked on the Boston and Albany lines east and north of Pittsfield. But service was maintained on normal schedule to Albany and New York City. The New Haven Railroad did not run trains north of Canaan, but provided bus transportation between that point and the Pittsfield terminus, thus maintaining transportation to New York. In North Berkshire, the Boston and Maine line was closed east of North Adams. Normal service was maintained between that city and Troy, N.Y.
Major landslides buried sections of North Adams, while minor slides blocked roads at Tyringham, Canaan and Molasses Hill on the Great Barrington-Hillsdale Road. Electric power was off in Chester, Williamstown, Becket, Middlefield and Bancroft, and Adams was without gas. A Pittsfield dealer supplied bottled gas to the hospital there.
While scores of bridges throughout the county were threatened, no major ones went out.