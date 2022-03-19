Whether she turns her hand to portrait painting, sculpture or ceramics, tranquil, red-haired Mrs. A. Winslow Harrington of Big Four Farm in Adams, is a great success. With her excellent background in art, which includes graduate study at the Philadelphia Academy of Art and actual work in an art gallery, Mrs. Harrington brings a fresh individualism and workman-like approach to her art.
The wife of a dentist and mother of two boys and a lively five-year-old daughter, Mrs. Harrington keeps house in a charming old Colonial homestead overlooking the Hoosac valley, teaches at Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, and still finds time to squeeze art work into her busy life.
She first became interested in ceramics when she joined a class at the Berkshire Museum. This started off her career in making figurines, ash trays, cigarette boxes, and other utilitarian articles. She has sold many of her ceramic pieces, some to private individuals, others to her Pittsfield outlet, Stevens Inc., decorators.
“The only reason I sell the pieces is to make costs,” said Mrs. Harrington. “By filling orders during the summer and at Christmas time I paid for my two kilns and for my materials.”
Although she does beautiful work, she says “making things for sale is too hampering and mechanical for my taste.
“In ceramics, I prefer making figurines where you can use more imagination.”
Using a mixture of native clay, which she thriftily digs herself, and a specially prepared commercial clay, she makes her own “slip,” the thin clay mixture used to pour into the molds.
Some of these molds are commercially made, others she makes herself. For any individual piece of her creation, she must of necessity make her own mold first. This, she explained, would be too advanced for beginners.
“It isn’t necessary to make your own molds,” she said, “because even with using commercial molds you can take a basic shape and change it to suit yourself. Any simple shape can be adapted.”
The assorted ash trays and dishes found around the Harrington home, many of them from the same mold, will bear out this statement, because each one is unique, even those made by the children.