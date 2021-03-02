STOCKBRIDGE — The present coal shortage will have to get a lot worse here before 73-year-old Walter Wagner will start to worry. Mr. Wagner, an employee of the Stockbridge Coal & Grain Company, has been delivering coal in this area for 50 years.
First hired on Feb. 23, 1900, by John B. Hull Sr., it was not long before there was a coal shortage which Mr. Wagner recalls as many times more severe than the present one.
That time, in 1902, found Mr. Hull in the enviable position of being about the only coal dealer in the county with any supply because he had anticipated the shortage and stocked up well in advance. Mr. Wagner says that customers drove teams down from Pittsfield to get coal in Stockbridge. In those days it was an all-day trip.
Other coal shortages — including the one of 1920 when coal came across the Atlantic from Wales — have come and gone during the 50 years Mr. Wagner has delivered coal here but must leave him unimpressed.
And well they might for he can recall, for example, the Berkshire winters which once made the going so difficult that it took four days to get coal up to the Anson Phelps Stokes place (now Shadowbrook).
That was also in 1902. Mr. Wagner started out at 8 in the morning in a blizzard and when he reached Interlaken three hours later the drifts were nine feet high and further progress was impossible. The storm was so bad the load remained there for three days and when it was finally taken to the Stokes house, four horses were required to pull it through the snow.
It would be impossible to estimate how much coal Mr. Wagner has handled in the last 50 years but the experience has made him so skillful at judging the weight of coal that he says only once or twice a week does he have to throw a shovelful off the load on the scales to make it exact.
When he started work he was paid $28 a month plus a place to live and Mr. Wagner says it was good pay at the time. He had not regular hours or quitting time — his job kept him till it was done.