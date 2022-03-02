For years men have smilingly been warning their confreres never to underestimate the power of the little woman. Now, a little worriedly, they’re muttering about the far-reaching effects of the little woman’s power saw.
One of the last male strongholds, the workshop, has fallen. The American housewife has moved in, and with nonchalant aplomb is dashing off everything from bread boards to room dividers.
“We just got tired of waiting to have things done by our husbands,” complained one Pittsfield woman enrolled in the evening woodworking class at Pittsfield High School. “So we decided to do them ourselves.”
At the moment over 20 women are attending classes and are more than usually adept at using the power tools, making fittings, sanding down and finishing their pieces. Ray Slusarz, one of the genial instructors, proudly boasted that the majority paid careful heed to the principles of construction and that “no sloppy work is done here. They (the women) take right hold and dig in.”
The classes, conducted on an informal basis, with students freely offering help and suggestions to one another, and each craftsman working on a project of his own choice, meet Monday and Wednesday, Tuesday and Thursday at Pittsfield High and at South Junior High School. Started three years ago for woodworking hobbyists and those who wanted to learn the safe and proper way to use power tools, the classes have grown steadily in size.
The women first got interested when they drove their husbands over to the evening classes and with typical feminine curiosity took a peek. Next thing the unwary men knew, their wives were ably turning out bookcases, picnic tables, valances, laundry baskets, knickknack shelves, bird houses — any of the many things they needed. One woman even designed and built her own chair; another has just finished a very professional-looking coffee table and matching end table.
Some married couples have worked on projects aimed at furnishing their homes. Students come and go, some faithfully attend classes for one or two years, others suddenly decide they’d like to make a lawn chair or a hi-fi cabinet, come to class, make the desired piece and then quit.
But the women are the talk of the male members of the group.