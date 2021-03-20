War cannon — probably more of them than comprised the original expedition 167 years ago — will rumble over the Knox Trail from the Berkshires to Boston Common tomorrow as history repeats itself.
A parade down North Street featuring Gen. Henry Knox in the person of Eugene B. Bowen, the Cheshire patriot, and a yoke of oxen from Cummington which has furnished one of the many cannons, culminating with appropriate ceremonies in Memorial Park on South Street will launch the second Knox caravan which now appears assured of nation-wide recognition.
It was in the winter of 1775-1776 that Gen. Knox delivered to Gen. George Washington at Cambridge a “train of artillery from Fort Ticonderoga used to force the British evacuation from Boston.” Pittsfield Post of the American Legion, in emulating Gen. Knox tomorrow with the help of other legionnaires and patriotic citizens of the commonwealth, is sending World War and Civil War cannons over the Knox Trail to Boston where they will be salvaged in the current war effort.
All along the route, cannons will be added to the Pittsfield collection which comprises four guns to date — the German field piece in Memorial Park, the Richmond iron naval cannon at the Berkshire Museum, the Civil War cannon in rear of City Hall, and the brass cannon in the city sheds on North Pearl Street. The cannons will be transported only a short distance by oxen furnished by Charles Thayer of Cummington. The artillery will be mounted on trucks, the largest vehicle owned by the State Highway Department being required to lug the local Legion’s German field piece.
The Pittsfield parade is scheduled for 2:15 and the ceremonies in the park for 2:35. Commander Harold M. Almstead of the Pittsfield Legion will be chief marshal and will be followed in the line of march by a police escort, Pittsfield High School Band, state guard, yoke of oxen, Mr. Bowen, cannons on trucks, the Legion colors, Legionnaires, Daughters of the Legion, Sons of the Legion, and Boy Scouts.
At the park, the band will open the ceremonies with a patriotic number. Remarks will be made by Mayor James Fallon, who will be introduced by George D. Mountain, chairman of the Legion’s cannon committee. Commander Almstead will speak briefly, and the band will play the national anthem. As the largest cannon, the German field piece, is hauled a short distance by oxen, the band will play “The Caissons Go Rolling Along,” and the trek to Boston will be officially under way.