“Better gas up the car by 7 tonight if you are low and plan to drive tomorrow.”
This is the advice of Howard S. Babbitt, president of the Berkshire County Retail Gasoline Dealers Association.
Berkshire dealers, he said, apparently will comply 100 percent with the association’s policy of all-day Sunday closing and weekday closing at 7, to meet the new general government restrictions. He had heard of no dealer planning to operate on a different schedule.
Hence the expectation that this will be Berkshire’s first completely gasless Sunday.
Mr. Babbitt believed Sunday closing would be universal throughout the East. Wherever action has been taken by trade groups, to his knowledge, the same hours of operation have been decided upon. That some sections have not been heard from does not mean they will set other hours, he reasoned.
The only sign of possible departure from the common schedule came from Boston. Frederick H. Moore, executive of the state dealers’ association, revealed conferences would be held today in an effort to avert in certain unnamed communities a half-Sunday, half-weekday closing to meet the 72-hour week ruling.
Moore warned that dealers who decide to be individualistic and “keep open all kinds of crazy hours” will find their limited supplies exhausted before the month is up. The 7 to 7 daily and all-day Sunday closing, he insisted, afford protection to dealers and motorists alike.
Mr. Babbitt said the best opinion here is that the restriction upon hours of operation automatically will take care of the other regulation which restricts volume by 20 percent. Therefore it will not be necessary to limit individual sales.