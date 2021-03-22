NORTH ADAMS — Joseph Carden, 79, for 50 years an employee of the Vadnais company in this city, will be the guest of honor tonight at a dinner in the private dining room of the Richmond hotel, given by his employers, Valmore and Lawrence Vadnais, owners of the Mohawk garage on Main Street. These two men, Mr. Carden once held in his arms as babes and he rocked them to sleep in their cradles nearly 30 years ago.
The gathering will be attended by 22 employees of the company. It is in the nature of a testimonial to the long and faithful service of Mr. Carden which dates back to March 24, 1878, but eight years after the Vadnais brothers, fathers of the present Vadnais boys, started their carriage making business in this city. Despite his years, Mr. Carden is active and refuses to quit work. Several times he has been told that he need not work longer and that his pay will always continue. Each time, however, he is equally insistent that he be allowed to do his daily bit as he always has.
Born in Bemis Heights in a house still standing, he went to school for one year. Then he went to work, starting as a roping boy in a mill in Cohoes, N.Y., at $7 a month. He worked there three years and then took a job in a knitting mill at 50 cents a week.
After that he became employed at the Chamberlain Coach factory in Troy where he served eight years, learning the trade of a wagon maker. Then he came to this city and entered the employ of the concern of Samuel Vadnais & Brother. Edmund Vadnais, who died six years ago, was the blacksmith with the concern. Their plant was established in 1870 on Pearl Street, the same year as the C.H. Cutting Company.
Mr. Carden became one of the expert coachmakers and specialized on tallyho work. Vadnais vehicles were known up and down the county as some of the finest made.
Mr. Carden was the only one of the old company to go with the present Vadnais brothers to the Mohawk garage which they bought three years ago. From building coaches, he has turned his attention to studying the fine coach work on automobiles and to wondering what the world is coming to.
Mr. Vadnais learned to smoke and chew tobacco when he was 12 years old. He never swears, however, and says “there’s no sense in it.”
He is the father of eight children. One son was killed in Lynn some years ago. The other children are Louis of this city, John of Brooklyn, Julius of Northampton, Mrs. Louis Lesure of Greenfield, Mrs. John Haley and Mrs. Adeline La Fountain of this city. He makes his home with the latter.