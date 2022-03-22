SHEFFIELD — A serious contender for one of the $500 prizes in the 18th annual Albany to New York outboard motor boat marathon May 28 is nearing completion in a Sheffield garage where it was originally planned and designed.
Plans for the boat were born last fall in the mind of Dwight Ford, 41-year-old garage owner and top automobile mechanic, who is a relative newcomer to the new sport of stock utility outboard motor boat racing.
Dwight has high hopes pinned on his boat. If it turns in a good performance in the race, he plans to go into either part or full time manufacture of his type boat.
The race itself is a grueling affair for the most hardened veterans and the best of boats. The 136-mile course down the Hudson River is churned to a washboard with the wake of more than 300 roaring outboards.
Last year Dwight and Theodore R. Williams both took part in the race, winning 18th and 5th in their classes. "We were so stiff and sore through our arms, shoulders and back that we couldn't work the next day, and we refused to think or talk about the affair for more than a week after," Dwight remembers.
But once the bug has bitten, it takes far more than that for the outboard racer to lose interest. In a week the race was being rehashed, and boats were being retuned for the next event.
Last fall, after two years of racing, Dwight said, "I had a good idea of what I wanted a boat to be." He had Louis Rote, a friend and outboard enthusiast himself, make a scale model from his plans. Then with Ted Williams, who will pilot the boat in the Albany-New York race, Dwight began building his boat.
Influenced by General Marine's famous Speedmaster, a consistent top national winner for the past two years, Dwight admits his final design came closer to the Speedmaster than he realized. A squat, powerful looking craft, the Sheffield model is 48 inches wide at the deck and 37 inches in the water, when planing, with an over-all length of nine feet six inches.
When it is powered with a two-cylinder Mercury 7 1/2 horsepower, 15 cubic inch displacement outboard motor, Dwight hopes it will easily better 30 miles per hour.