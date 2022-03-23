GREAT BARRINGTON — Half a century ago 40 people piled into 12 Premier touring cars and set out to drive across the country. They left Atlantic City June 26, 1911, and only seven weeks later arrived in Los Angeles.
The journey was organized by John Guy Monihan, Philadelphia distributor for the Premier automobile. But the trip was not a publicity gimmick; it was undertaken for fun and the crews stopped for sightseeing. No chauffeurs were permitted in the ocean-to-ocean caravan. All the 12 Premiers, which in 1911 sold for about $3,500 each, completed the entire 4,500-mile trip.
In 1911 a cross-country auto trip was more than a challenge. There were few maps or road signs and no numbered routes. There wasn't a river west of the Missouri under 50 feet wide that had a bridge. One didn't need a driver's license or license plates. There was a mile of concrete highway in Wayne, Mich., but it was only in the experimental stage.
The entourage was supplied with a pacemaker, Ray McNamara, by the Premier company. McNamara was the only one who had an inkling of where he was going.
But John Guy Monihan and another member of the group, C. Francis Jenkins, had the foresight to take along a camera. They made more than 500 photographs that chronicled every detail of the expedition. In the 50 years since the trip, the photos have been preserved in various safe deposit boxes around the country, guarded by John Guy Monihan's son, R.S. Monihan.
Mr. Monihan recently prepared a pictorial essay for the book-magazine, American Heritage, about his father's trip. The article, with an introduction by noted historian Bruce Catton, who made a similar trip only a few years later, will appear in the April issue of American Heritage.
The story could have been written years ago, says Mr. Monihan, who is dean of graduate students at the American Institute of Economic Research here, but he was determined "to establish the historical eligibility of the ocean-to-ocean trip." The American Heritage story will include 23 pictures taken by John Monihan and Jenkins and 1,500 words of text written by R.S. Monihan.
The author started work on the reconstruction of the trip more than two years ago, he says, and wanted to finish the story last year, precisely 50 years after the event. However, the project took longer than he anticipated. He now has completed the work for a full-length book about his father's experiences, and expects to publish it within a year. The book will contain some 70,000 words and 200 to 300 pictures.