The Lenox Horticultural Society — a legacy of the great estate period — this week voted to dissolve and to liquidate its holdings.
And with its dissolution comes the close of one of the town’s oldest social events, the annual flower show.
The society’s origins lie in an age more elegant and more tranquil than our own. It was formed in 1893 by the colorful, sometimes pompous estate superintendents.
The first flower show was held the following year in a tent at the corner of Walker and Church streets and, according to records, it lost the society $700. In subsequent years, however, the event was more successful and became a drawing card for the country’s blue bloods.
Associated with the society were such august names as Edith Wharton, the grande dame of American literature during the late 1890s and early 1900s, W.B.O. Field, William D. Curtis and Kate Winthrop.
The society was organized to encourage gardening skills and knowledge, to arrange for and hold exhibitions of fruits, vegetables and flowers and to offer prizes for excellence of products. In the early days, local land barons would import gardeners from European countries to work on their estates to produce the best flowers and vegetables for the annual show. The science of horticulture in the Berkshires advanced under the society’s tutelage.
The second show was not until 1901. This was at Sedgwick Hall, now part of the Lenox Library. The third, held in the Town Hall in 1902, was a great success. Cash prizes of $500 were offered. Edwin Jenkins of the Giraud Foster estate won $110 in prize money.
The estate owners patronized the shows so that the society was never in financial trouble. Some of the original patrons were Anson Phelps Stokes, W.D. Sloan, Morris K. Jessup, Giraud Foster and the Westinghouse, Schermerhorn, Winthrop and Lanier families.
Balls were held in 1902 and 1903. As the society grew in prominence, it held four and sometimes five lectures a year in addition to the spring and fall flower shows.
Horticultural displays were set up two or three days before the shows opened because of the time involved. As many as 450 exhibits were entered in more than 110 classes, including annuals, perennials, potted plants and fruit and vegetable displays.
Among the more flamboyant displays were groups of orchids covering an area of 50 square feet.