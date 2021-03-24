Pittsfield State Forest is having its face lifted. When the surgeons at last lay down their instruments, the patient may be just as wild as before, but not nearly so woolly. The chief surgeon is Truman B. Stearns, superintendent of the Forest and superintendent of Park Camp 8. His assistants are the 200 CCC boys of the 127th Company. What this staff is not doing to rejuvenate the forest has not yet been thought of and would probably prove to be wholly unnecessary.
Including parcels of land in Pittsfield, Lanesboro and Hancock, the Pittsfield State Forest comprises 1893 acres of wild mountain land. It includes the skyline of the Taconic Range which affords wonderful views of the Pittsfield Valley, the Lebanon Valley, and the Hudson Valley to the Catskills. From certain points, the Hudson River and State Capitol at Albany can be seen. At night, the flood-lighted State office building near the Capitol can be seen.
The elevation is the highest at the summit of Honwee Mountain, which is about 2400 feet above sea level. From it can be seen all the surrounding country in every direction. Honwee is an Indian name meaning “largest among mountains.” The peak is also known locally as Burnt Mountain, this name having originated at a time when the mountain was largely deforested by fire.
The summit of Honwee Mountain affords the finest view of Berry Pond, one of the two highest bodies of water in Massachusetts. Its elevation, about 2100 feet, is practically the same as that of Gilder Pond in the Mt. Everett Reservation in South Berkshire. Twin Ponds, at Shaker Mountain a few miles south of Berry Pond, are said to have about the same elevation. In recent years, however, they are practically dry in summer, and so have lost their claim to renown as among the Commonwealth’s highest lakes.
Berry Pond is fed from springs in its bed. Seen from an airplane, the pond has an odd appearance, perched almost atop the ridge of the mountain range. Contrary to popular opinion, Berry Pond did not derive its name from the luscious blackberries which grow in the vicinity, but from the old Berry farm, in one corner of which the pond was located. This was once a fairly productive farm, but was abandoned probably 60 years ago. The foundations of the house and barn are still to be seen.
The region of the State Forest was, in years gone by, the center of a flourishing charcoal-burning industry. Most of the original timber was cut off for charcoal which was made in large, beehive-shaped burners scattered here and there along the long since abandoned logging trails.