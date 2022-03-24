Three Army planes had everybody on North Street and downtown Pittsfield acutely air-minded, if not thoroughly scared, for a few minutes around 11:30 this morning.
Apparently to be sometimes below the level of the city's six-story tallest buildings, at speeds that blurred detail, the pilots definitely "buzzed" the town.
One plane streaked up North Street at almost building level as though playing at strafing the main thoroughfare. Another time one crossed North Street so low it seemed to dip into the niche in the skyline formed by the Kresge and Peirson blocks, which are situated between taller buildings.
Spectators gasped at the highlight of the show. Two of the planes came in fast from opposite directions over the Boston & Albany tracks in back of the Federal Bake Shop. They missed collision so narrowly that a sigh of relief went up from people who had stopped to watch.
One plane peeled out of the clouds near the Country Club and leveled off low over South Street, flying the length of South and North in the business section at hair-raising speed.
The planes were pursuits, and the maneuvers were part of training or practice work, it is assumed.
Police Chief John L. Sullivan commented that the Police Station theoretically had been bombed and reduced to rubble, but he found solace in the report that the Post Office was hit first.