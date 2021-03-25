The “bloomer girl” with her baggy serge pantaloons, fresh-starched middy blouse and her long black stockings, is being recalled this spring through many a snapshot album and many a historical record.
The occasion for all this nostalgia is the participation of three leading girls’ organizations in the Pittsfield Girls’ Building Fund, a drive for $350,000 which will occur April 11-20. In the drive are the “big three” of local girls’ activities of the past four decades: Girls’ Club which was formerly Girls’ League, Camp Fire Girls and Girl Scouts.
All three organizations which will benefit from the Girls’ Building Fund originated in the World War I era, between 1912-1919. The first to develop a program for local grammar school girls, 43 years ago, was the Girls’ League (now Girls’ Club).
Thirty-seven young ladies attended its classes wearing calf-length bloomers, sack-shaped middies, high-laced sneakers and black cotton stockings (“light colored hosiery was deemed indecent” according to an old diary recording the early days of league membership). Its first classes were in calisthenics, raffia craft (a kind of weaving with palm straw) basketmaking, and such lady-like lores as crocheting, knitting and sewing.
In the intervening years, 1,350 girls of all ages have been added to the membership, and the program has broadened to include swimming, cooking, gymnasium work of all kinds, dramatics, dancing, art, tennis, basketball and many other outdoor and indoor sports in season. Sewing, knitting and more modern arts and crafts still are popular on the program.
Only a year younger than Girls’ Club is the Camp Fire program. The first group was founded in 1913 by Miss Gertrude A.J. Peaslee, as a department of the Girls’ League, of which she was director. Camp Fire girls were among the first young ladies to “camp out” in sizable groups in the Berkshires.
Early campers led a nomad existence to say the least, pitching their tents wherever they could borrow a cottage or beg the use of a hayfield. They made makeshift camp at Pontoosuc, Ashmere and Laurel Lakes, Plunkett Reservoir and Sackett Brook, and in the 1920s enjoyed a seven-year camping period as guest occupants of Bluebird Cottage at Richmond Pond.
The stable version of Camp Witawentin (which under Camp Fire auspices had migrated from Plunkett Reservoir to Richmond Pond) was founded at Onota Lake in 1929, in cooperation with Girls’ League. The present campsite was purchased and modern buildings and waterfront established.
Girl Scouts, which has a record membership this year of 813, had its roots in a troop started in West Pittsfield in 1919 by the Rev. Clarence Perry. From this beginning, Girl Scouts has grown to 43 troops meeting in 18 schools and churches throughout the city today.