A few weeks ago Joseph J. Walsh, teacher of the honors class in English at South Junior High School, asked Linda Scullary, one of his artistically inclined students, if her talents went further than painting and drawing.
Linda had done a watercolor of Rotherwood Castle when the group was studying "Ivanhoe," and has done considerable other art work. She was making no promises in advance, however, and asked, "What is it you want me to make?"
Turned out it was a bold concept Mr. Walsh had dreamed up. The honors class was studying "Julius Caesar," and he wanted a reproduction of the Globe Theater of Shakespeare's time — done in match sticks.
Linda allowed as how this didn't seem beyond her artistic talents, and went to work. She finished it last week, and it's been on display at South Junior High School the last few days.
She did quite a bit of research on the Elizabethan theater, aided in this part of the project by a classmate, Margery Hunter.
She used for a guide a detailed drawing of the Globe she found in a recent book by C. Walter Hodges, "Shakespeare and the Players."
Linda estimates she used about 3,000 matches — some 15 boxes. She burned the matches instead of cutting their heads off because she read that the Globe burned at one time and was rebuilt in part from the charred timbers. So this added an extra touch of authenticity.
She'd burn three or four matches at a time. Using glue, she built up the lower exterior first, then the seats on the inside, then the roof, and last, the stage. She covered the completed production with a coat of shellac.
She did the work at home. "I had a hard time keeping my brother away from it," she says. "He's 11." (Linda is 14.)
Linda, who is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Scullary, 84 Memorial Drive, hopes to use her artistic bent when she grows up. "I'd like to go into some field of commercial art or fashion designing, or something like that," she says. "I haven't found out what phase of it I'm most interested in."
She takes an art course at the Berkshire Museum, has an easel, and intends to take all the art she can get when she goes up to Pittsfield High School.