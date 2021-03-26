Pontoosuc lake with its tranquil environment of restful and inspirational appeal where many folk find relief under shade trees or in the cooling water during the hot and humid days of midsummer, will soon begin making preparations for the reception of the seasonal influx of vacationists to its shores.
With the ebbing of the winter season which has not been altogether severe and indications pointing to an early spring even though spasmodic storms may occur to lay again snow blankets on the ground, the clusters of cottages here and there on shore or nearby hills will gradually become occupied and then will follow the reopening of the Boat club, “Y,” the municipal and Lyons’ bathing beaches, and other centers of social and recreational activities.
The exodus from town residences is almost spontaneous with the approach of warm and pleasant weather. Some families reopen their summer cottages in the early spring, but the general movement into the colony usually begins about the middle of May. Labor Day as a rule closes the season in so far as the summer visitors are concerned. Immediately following the holiday, a decided lull is noticed in activities of the campers and once more windows and doors are made secure and the cottages abandoned. Water paraphernalia including docks, floats, boat houses and other accessories built on airtight barrels are navigated around the lake to the channel where they are tied up in winter haven safe from the more exposed sections where wind and ice could damage them.
After the vacation period is ended, the “natives” come into their own. Contrary to the belief possibly of many persons who visualize Pontoosuc lake as desolate and deserted during the “off season,” an ever increasing number of families have for several years invaded the section to establish permanent homes. Not many years ago the place was somewhat sparsely settled during the fall and winter, but at present there are at least 200 families dwelling in the environs of the lake. It would be difficult to obtain an accurate survey of this growing population, but it is believed the number given is a conservative estimate.