Clarence A. Crandall, well-known Euclid Avenue horticulturalist, who has musical proclivities, has discovered a large and unusual colony of hylas, better known as peepers, in a swale near the top of Potter Mountain south of the ruins of the old Potter house that stood there 75 or 100 years ago.
These peepers, like all the species, have the inherent ability for choral singing early spring evenings. But, in addition, they have been trained by Mr. Crandall to sing their choral selections entirely subject to his volition as human director of the organization. Under his repeated rehearsals they have developed unusual technique and have all the snappy appreciation of timing, involving quick starting and stopping, at his direction, that the U.S. Marine Band possesses.
His method of training has been this:
Sauntering up to the edge of the swale while the little choral singers are busily at work, he gives a sharp stamp of his foot. The vibration instantly causes every peeper to cease its vocal efforts. After a definite period of silence, the director whistles the basic note on which the hyla chorus is predicated and all immediately resume their chant. He has discovered that this basic note is fa, a syllable applied to the fourth tone of the diatonic scale in solmization, as Webster puts it.
The human director has had a great deal of enjoyment out of his unusual experiences with his amphibian chorus and is justly proud of the finished way in which they handle the production and respond instantly to his direction.
Mr. Crandall says the hylas really give a more finished production, possibly due to longer training, than did the recently disbanded Euclid Avenue Feline Choral Union which had headquarters in the old Governor Briggs homestead, 407 West Street.