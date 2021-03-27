LENOX — With “frog syrup” time fast approaching, some 600 maple trees here have yielded from 16,000 to 20,000 gallons of sap for the products sold in distant corners of the earth by Mahkeenac Farm.
When the weather warms enough for the frogs to start croaking in near-by Stockbridge Bowl, the maple harvest will be over. The quality of sap changes then and the resulting syrup loses its taste.
By that time, Mahkeenac Farm hopes the trees will have dripped from 20,000 to 25,000 gallons of sap. The figure is indefinite as only the amount of syrup produced is measured. It takes from 40 to 50 gallons of sap to yield one gallon of syrup.
The farm has boiled down over 400 gallons of syrup since Feb. 15 and is hoping for 500 before the frogs croak.
The business was born here during World War II when Mrs. John H.P. Gould, who with her husband owns the farm next door to Tanglewood, hung some Mason jars on a few maple trees. She found that though there was a shortage of cane sugar at local grocery stores, there was a lot of maple sugar in the dooryard.
The business has since developed until last Christmas some 1,500 boxes of maple sugar were mailed from the farm. Mahkeenac also does a large business in canned maple syrup and jar-packed maple butter.
Mahkeenac products are intended to appeal to those who want a high quality maple syrup, candy or butter, especially good for gifts. The farm sells the products in individual units or in wicker baskets packing all three. Another source of business are orders for maple candy designed for specific people and firms.
Last Christmas, the farm made up special boxes of candy letters spelling out the names of people who wanted to send their friends a personal Yuletide greeting in maple sugar — a greeting for eating.
One order was filled for a breeder of Hereford cattle who wanted to send his friends Christmas boxes of maple sugar bulls.
Other orders are filled year-round from shops and individuals in such distant places as Johannesburg, South Africa; Tokyo, Japan; Antigua in the British West Indies; and several European countries.