People turn around to look at Doris Mercure as she strolls down the street — not only because she is 18 and a blonde, but because she wears, from tip to toe, a man’s suit of clothes.
Long grey flannel pants, blue serge coat, white shirt, spotted necktie, and even a collar pin constitute her attire a la Marlene Dietrich. She is employed in the Elite Beauty Studio on North Street, of which her mother, Mrs. Maude Mercure, is proprietor.
Doris is proud of her mannish clothes, feels “perfectly at home in them,” and resents people staring at her. After all, she asks, why shouldn’t girls wear pants? — they’re a lot more sensible and comfortable.
Doris wears them in the evening when she is invited to a bridge party or a boy asks her to go to the movies. And not one boy, she adds proudly, has yet dared to make fun of her costume. Incidentally, she has no brothers who might object to her appropriation of attire which rightfully belongs to them.
She guesses that she’d wear her pants to a dance — but Doris was rather dubious about this point. She doesn’t see any reason why she shouldn’t wear them dancing, but after all — .
The clothes came from a New York concern, and Doris has had them for several days. She wears them around the street and almost upset the Agricultural National Bank yesterday when she unconcernedly strolled in to make a deposit. The tellers had never seen anything like that.
Doris declined to comment on the possibility that women might soon be wearing pants, and men adopting skirts — but she does hope that other Pittsfield girls will follow her example.