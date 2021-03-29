LEE — When Queen Juliana of the Netherlands arrives in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for a month-long tour of the United States, there will be awaiting her at the White House a telegram from the Board of Selectmen of the town of Lee inviting her to visit the Berkshire town where she spent the summer of 1942.
The Lee town officials, recalling the early days of World War II when the Dutch queen leased the John Bross Lloyd estate for the summer, hope Queen Juliana and her husband, Prince Bernhard, will find time to return to the town after they attend on April 5 and 6 the tercentenary celebration at Kingston, N.Y., a two-hour motor drive from the Berkshires.
The telegram to Queen Juliana will be signed by the three members of the Lee Board of Selectmen: Joseph P. Whalen, Warren A. Turner and Michael J. Sullivan.
The royal family went to Lee as refugees from war-torn Holland. Their visit helped them to become intimately acquainted with America. Juliana fled Holland soon after the Germans overran her country in 1940 and went to England. Then she took her two daughters to Canada while her husband remained in London as aide-de-camp to Queen Wilhelmina. While in Canada, Juliana and her daughters accepted an invitation from President Roosevelt to visit the United States. After her arrival, Juliana decided she wanted to spend a summer in this country and at the invitation of President Roosevelt she started house hunting. They headed for the Berkshires from the President’s home in Hyde Park, N.Y.
Secret Service men closely guarded them as they toured Southern Berkshire. When they went to the Lloyd estate, Juliana carefully inspected the property and then exclaimed to the President: “This is the place I want.”
The rental was made through William Cox Jr., representing Wheeler & Taylor of Great Barrington. The Lloyd estate is known in Lee as Fence Fields. It is located on an upland a mile out West Park Street from the village with a view south of the Tyringham Valley.
When Juliana arrived back in the Berkshires on June 24, 1942, she was accompanied by her mother, Queen Wilhelmina — who was then ruling the Netherlands from London, and the princess’s two daughters, Beatrix and Irene.