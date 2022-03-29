STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. — Mrs. Rachel Nichols Williams, who delivers The Eagle daily throughout the Lebanon and Taconic Valleys, is the subject of an article in the March issue of the Christian Herald, a national monthly religious magazine.
Author of the story is Margaret E. Sangster, a contributing editor, who lives on Lovers Lane in New Lebanon and who has previously written articles on Lebanon Valley residents for the magazine.
The article on Mrs. Williams is titled "Let the Wild Winds Blow," and relates how the author was aided by The Eagle employee on a blustery wintry day while on her way home from the New Lebanon Post Office. Mrs. Sangster goes on to say that Mrs. Williams is one of the most unique women she has ever met and one of the most reliable. "We couldn't do without her," the writer says.
According to the story, Mrs. Williams' paper route is 108 miles long, starting out each day at the circulation department of The Eagle in Pittsfield. She has been prevented very few times by bad weather from making deliveries over the many years she has held the job. In addition to her paper route, she runs errands in the city for friends and neighbors who have difficulty getting around because of illness or old age.
Mrs. Williams, a one-time Pittsfield GE employee and a former WAC, also manages to find time to care for seven cows, about 1,500 chickens, plant vegetable and flower gardens, and to do considerable baking and cooking. She also delivers eggs and dressed chickens along her paper route.
Now a widow, she has raised a son and grandson, and is credited with having aided many needy children. She relates that her father was a missionary who worked with the Indians in New York and Massachusetts and that, while he was with the Mohawk tribe, he converted and married a member of the tribe. Mrs. Williams says the most important thing that her mother taught her was to love and help people who are down on their luck.
After recovering from a serious illness and major surgery a few years ago, she remarked that she fooled everybody, even the doctors, and said she was too ornery to kick the bucket.