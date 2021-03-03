Cycles of building preferences are old hat to Frederick Whitham, architect for the Berkshire Lumber Company at 153 Columbus Avenue. For 34 years he has watched the trend flow from square houses to Dutch Colonial, to Cape Cods up to the present ranch house.
He has also seen some significant changes in design. He recalls the days, and it was only about 20 years ago, when insulation was a new gadget. Even the cheapest of dwellings are not without insulation. Mr. Whitham also points to another recent development — the styling of kitchens.
“In the old days,” he comments, “builders just threw an old blue sink in the corner of the kitchen and just about let it go at that. It was the last room of the house to be planned.”
Today, he points out, the planning and equipping of the kitchen is one of the first things that a builder thinks about.
Coincidentally with this development, Mr. Whitham foresees, or at least advocates, the elimination of a dining room in most moderate priced homes. While many new houses have been moving in this direction, he believes that prospective home-owners would be well advised to locate their dining space in either the kitchen or a nook. Prices are rising too high to pay for unused space.
Mr. Whitham does not compete with local architects in his job with Berkshire Lumber, but rather rearranges and designs smaller homes. Many of the houses are inexpensive, so it would not pay a free-lance architect to take the job, he feels.
Like many of his profession, he finds the unique ideas of some prospective builders a bane. He recalls one family who insisted that the dining room be built without any windows.
Because many of the people who come to Berkshire Lumber wish to change the plans here and there, it sometimes happens, he says, “that by the time they get through they spoil the proportions and perhaps the whole house.”
When it comes to stair design, that is where most amateur designers fall down, the architect said. The average home-owner underestimates the space required in a house, and often tries to jam the stairwell into too small a length.
One home-owner came to him recently, he chuckles, and asked to have his house designed around a living room rug. “It would be cheaper to throw the rug away,” Mr. Whitham comments.