No offense meant, but if you want to get your hands on the Athenaeum’s most valuable books you’ll have to learn the fine art of safe-cracking.
It’s never been done, at least not to Librarian Robert G. Newman’s knowledge, and anyway, he says, “robbery would be next to impossible.”
All of the library’s valuable volumes, first editions and manuscripts, are locked behind heavy doors in a tiny, cement reinforced basement vault.
On occasion, library staff members conduct tours through the cellar crypt but that’s the only time the public gets to see the collection.
Mr. Newman says all material which cannot be replaced is stored in the 9 by 12 room. Among musty shelves sit ancient volumes by Berkshire and Pittsfield authors, first editions of Herman Melville and Isaac Newton, the original files of the Pittsfield Sun, and a collection of Shaker material which the librarian claims, outside of a collection in the Library of Congress, is the largest in the world.
Asked what he thought was the most valuable edition in the vault, Mr. Newman turned to a steel file cabinet and pulled out a book entitled, “Hours of the Blessed Virgin Mary.” The book, in surprisingly good condition, is a series of Latin prayers for the different hours of the day. Experts have estimated it to be 500 years old.
Perhaps most interesting about the edition are the various hand paintings which down through the years have retained remarkable coloring and clarity. As explained by the librarian, the volume was hand-painted and hand-written by monks who probably took years to complete the job. The so-called “hours” book is listed by the Library of Congress as one of the rare volumes existing in the country today.
As to the exact value, Mr. Newman said the book’s rarity and demand were the only factors in determining its worth. It was given to the Athenaeum by the late Zenas Crane of Dalton.
Another rare item stored in the basement vault is a set of two first editions of Herman Melville. These, titled “John Marr” and “Timoleon,” respectively, were published in 1888 and 1891.
Said Mr. Newman, “These two editions have brought as high as $1,000 each at auction sales and there were only 25 copies known to be printed.”