Dorothy Walsh started making marionettes a year and a half ago because “I always liked to play with dolls.”
Today she has a complete marionette theater, has produced “Alice in Movieland,” which she wrote herself, “Cinderella,” Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Mikado,” and “Goofus,” another original work, which had its first performance this afternoon at the G.A.R. Hall under the auspices of the Amherst Group of Pittsfield Grange.
Miss Walsh is 19, pretty, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard L. Walsh of 24 Forest Place. She comes from a family with diversified talents and interests. Her father is a General Electric engineer, her mother is the organist at St. Mary’s of the Morning Star. One of her sisters, Patricia, is well known in Pittsfield as a dancer, and her other sister, Lillian, teaches art in the summer at the Altaraz School in Monterey.
Miss Walsh started to make puppets out of potatoes after she had read an article on hobbies in a magazine. She insists upon the distinction between puppets and marionettes. The former are operated by the hand by means of a glove-like arrangement. The marionettes, much more complicated, are worked by strings.
Her potato puppets were “crude,” she says. She followed them with a more finished product — marionettes made of papier mache. Finally, after much experimenting — she is entirely self taught and has read “hundreds” of books on marionettes — she worked out a marionette which she finds satisfactory. She now has 30 of them, all with cloth bodies and heads and hands made of a combination of plastic, papier mache and plaster of paris on a wire framework.
Her first show, “Alice in Movieland,” originally was given at Lee High School, where Miss Walsh taught a Saturday hobby class. Later she produced it at the Women’s Club and at the Athenaeum. She followed with “Cinderella,” which she gave at Lee High School.
Last summer she worked as a stenographer at the General Electric, and had to give up marionette-making because of the lack of time, but in the fall, she courageously started on the “Mikado,” which was given at the Women’s Club. So much interest was shown by the members that the young producer started a class in marionette-making at the club.