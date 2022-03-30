Aside from noting that “life’s a good deal more expensive today,” Redmond Walsh of 217 Francis Avenue, faces his 97th birthday on Sunday with a real respect for this modern age.
During his near century of life he regards automobiles as probably the biggest mark of progress, even though they did “revolutionize our age, while they devolution-ized the horse.” Telephones, electric lights, and plenty of new ideas, he regards as the runners-up in a century’s progress.
Mr. Walsh, now that good weather has returned, is once again able to get up to the Y.M.C.A. often, for his beloved chess games. He recalls a string of noted opponents, Harlan H. Ballard, and Fred Davenport among them. But slippery weather, as he puts it, “slows him down a bit,” and sometimes even cancels his one-mile daily walk. It makes him feel a little unsteady on his feet, like so many of the oldsters of his acquaintance — that’s why he wants to see the Post Office install a handrail for its front steps.
The current recession does not alarm Mr. Walsh very much, because he’s seen a good many quite like it.
“Good times?” he questions with a twinkling eye, and a lively chuckle. “Sure we’ll have real prosperity soon, only we got to get rid of Roosevelt first.”
Mr. Walsh often shakes his head and comments on the thinning ranks of oldsters in Pittsfield. Some of his friends, (the younger group recently passed the 70 or 75 mark) he remembers when they were hardly more “than knee high to grasshoppers.” He remembers Kelton B. Miller, publisher of The Eagle, as a youth, and Dennis J. Haylon, also of The Eagle, as a small boy.
A builder and carpenter by trade, Mr. Walsh has built many of the older houses in Pittsfield. He retired from this business 26 years upon reaching the age of 70. He still arises at an early hour, around 7:30 each morning and breakfasts with his only daughter, Mary, who lives with Mr. and Mrs. Walsh.
The daily papers, and news broadcasts over the radio, are some of Mr. Walsh’s chief pastimes, aside from his daily walk and occasional chess games.
Never active in politics, but always an alert observer, Mr. Walsh recalls with evident pride the town meetings of the ‘80s. The gusto of some of these old-time politicians, he recalls, is unequalled today — even by Dan Casey. Mr. Walsh, although questioned several times about running for office, always declined, since he wished to be completely independent and nonpartisan in his political beliefs.