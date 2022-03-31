Charles F. Bassett of 38 Chickering Street, a veteran employee of the Berkshire Life Insurance Company, with over 56 years of continuous service with the company to his credit, never has ridden in the elevator in the company's home office building at the corner of North and West streets, though daily reporting for duty. He has consistently walked several times daily up and down stairs to and from his place of employment. His office is on the fourth floor.
Mr. Bassett formerly was for many years one of the most enthusiastic bicyclists in this section and spent much of his leisure time riding about the country roads in this section. He was also fond of hiking and fishing and all of these vigorous forms of exercise have kept him in fine physical condition so that he has not felt the need of daily lifts in the elevator so welcome to less well-muscled individuals.
Another of Mr. Bassett's hobbies has been the collection, personally, of a very extensive collection of Indian relics from the Berkshire area, particularly from the Onota Lake region. Some years ago, at unusually low water, he located on the west shore of that lake the site submerged at times of high water — of an old Indian arrow maker's teepee. He has since dug at this point at intervals, when water conditions have been favorable, and has some beautifully executed arrowheads retrieved from the clay deposit.