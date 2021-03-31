Pittsfield’s state-operated Workshop for the Blind will mark its 50th year with a public open house April 9 in its new quarters at 100 Eagle St.
The workshop reopened earlier this month after completing a move from the old WBEC Building, which was razed to permit expansion of the Miller Building parking lot on Eagle Street.
For the nine blind men who make their living at the workshop, the chief significance of the move to new quarters is that it puts the whole operation on one floor. Shop, office and warehouse space now are altogether at ground level; before the move, the office and shop were on the second floor of the WBEC Building and the warehouse was on South John Street.
The new quarters are in a remodeled brick structure which had served as the garage for the Fred P. Cloutier trucking business. The property was bought from the Cloutier firm by the Eagle Street Realty Corp. and leased to the Division of the Blind in the state Department of Education. Alteration work was done by Peter Francese & Son Inc.
Removed in the remodeling was a small, frame house about 150 years old, which had been used as office and a bicycle-repair shop by the Cloutier firm. The Cloutier office has moved to another building across Eagle Street.
The public open house, it was announced, will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., though visitors are welcome anytime. A special committee will be in charge, and will serve sandwiches and coffee furnished by the Pittsfield Restaurant Assn.
Men will be working at the open house, so visitors can observe the regular process of making brooms and recaning chairs, which goes on five days a week.
These jobs, plus the restringing of tennis rackets, are done in a cheerful and airy room which is the heart of the Workshop. At the rear is a stockroom with some 2,000 square feet of space where supplies such as broom corn and cane are kept. Up front is a small office and a smoking room.
The new layout represents about 1,100 square feet more space than the Workshop had in the old WBEC Building.
When the Pittsfield shop was started in 1906, it was located in a store on Dunham Street. After a few years it moved to Eagle Street, into what later was named the WBEC Building. It had occupied various spaces in the building — sometimes having as many as 30 blind workers — before closing last Oct. 27 as the razing of the building got under way.