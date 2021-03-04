Got a good piano that nobody plays hanging around your living room? If you have, then Johnny Hubbard and the Red Cross will gladly take it off your hands.
Despite the heavy snow, 67-year-old John Edmund Hubbard of 56 King St., elevator operator at the Berkshire Life Insurance Co. building, will tonight, as he has many snowy nights for the past six years, head over the mountain to Northampton with a group of Red Cross volunteers to entertain patients at the Veterans Hospital.
When he gets there, Johnny will sit down at a piano and do his bit to brighten up a dull world for the men in the hospital. Johnny has been playing piano professionally since he was eight and knows every one of the 88 keys intimately. The ancient piano at the Northampton hospital has all its keys, but not all of them work.
So, you can easily see that it might be difficult for Johnny to make the kind of music he’s used to. Sort of lik using a type writer that has missing keys.
Johnny plans to retire from the Berkshire Life Insurance Co. in September, but he has no plans to retire from his musical life, including his work as a Red Cross volunteer. In 1953 he made his first trip to the Veterans Hospital at the suggestion of Mrs. Mabel Fisher, former chairman of the Berkshire Red Cross entertainment and instruction service at the hospital.
“That first trip,” said Johnny, “was an eye-opener. I felt I was really needed and could bring a little happiness and relaxation to those boys who had lost so much.”
Since then he has been making the Northampton jaunts pretty regularly, going with both the weekly Wednesday evening groups to the closed wards and recreation hall, and with the twice-monthly Tuesday group to the closed wards.
“I very seldom miss a trip, and feel lost if I do,” he said.
Johnny comes from a musical family. His maternal grandmother played the organ and was a singer; his mother was an organist and an alto soloist. Johnny’s son, John Jr., plays the piano, and Johnny’s four grandchildren all have musical talents.
Johnny in recent years has been playing piano for the Dixie Serenaders, a band currently appearing at the Dalton American Legion. Johnny and two other members of the band — Chester Williams and Charles Logan — have been playing together for 35 years.